JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 23,828 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,828 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Joint were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JYNT has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT opened at $87.48 on Monday. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 1.30.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

