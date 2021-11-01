JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 2,585.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Velodyne Lidar worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 5.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 18.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 36,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $297,736.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,444 shares of company stock worth $793,823 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $6.10 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $30.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

