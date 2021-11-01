Fmr LLC Makes New $4.15 Million Investment in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,000. Fmr LLC owned about 1.73% of Greene County Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.45. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

