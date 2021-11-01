JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $180.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.47.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. Apple has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 142.25% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock valued at $419,503,682. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

