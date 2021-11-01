First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $26.61 on Thursday. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,946.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $48,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

