BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BRP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
