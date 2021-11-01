BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BRP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

