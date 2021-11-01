Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $202.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $159.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

