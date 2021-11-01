First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Stake Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 217,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IFV opened at $23.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

