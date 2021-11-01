Bank of Montreal Can Has $148,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 56.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 24,433 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 33.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 77.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

PAUG opened at $30.02 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $30.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.55.

