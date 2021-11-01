Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LXRX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $764.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

