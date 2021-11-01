$188.65 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will report sales of $188.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. Unifi reported sales of $162.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $757.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.70 million to $761.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $807.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $815.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unifi by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Unifi by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Unifi by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFI opened at $24.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a market cap of $444.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Unifi has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $30.94.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

