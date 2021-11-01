Bank of Montreal Can Has $179,000 Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 129.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 54.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 173.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $59.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

