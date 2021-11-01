Bank of Montreal Can Invests $157,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,085 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $67,660,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $51,648,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,926,000 after buying an additional 406,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $13,151,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $43.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.15. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

