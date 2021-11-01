Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Grid Dynamics worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 365,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,141,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 111,850 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $28.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.32 and a beta of 0.83. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $32.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $316,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,444.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,563 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.