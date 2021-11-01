Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Cowen

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $169.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XLNX. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.27.

XLNX opened at $180.00 on Thursday. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $186.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.91 and a 200-day moving average of $141.73.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $634,867,000 after buying an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 15.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $408,354,000 after buying an additional 382,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $340,121,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

