Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 385 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at about $750,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 0.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 87.5% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,309,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $301.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 0.97. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $245.91 and a 52 week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.