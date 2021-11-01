Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Up 49.4% in October

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the September 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $24.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.47. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSREY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

