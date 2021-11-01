Zacks Investment Research Lowers Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $124.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horizon got a boost with the nod of Tepezza for treating Thyroid Eye Diseasea (TED). The drug has witnessed a strong uptake. The drug has seen a strong relaunch as well as continued growth after a temporary short-term disruption in the supply. Krystexxa too promises growth. Horizon is working on label expansion for several of its drugs, which is likely to further boost sales further upon potential approval. Strategic acquisitions and efforts to develop its pipeline, are impressive too. However, Horizon faces intense competition in its targeted markets for most of its marketed drugs, which is a concern. It is also facing adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected sales. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Estimates have gone up ahead of Q3 results. Horizon has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

HZNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.27.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $119.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,206 shares of company stock valued at $16,951,017. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

