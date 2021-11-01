Truist Securities Boosts CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $170.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

COR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a positive rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $142.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.43 and a 200-day moving average of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,377 shares of company stock worth $191,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

