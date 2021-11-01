Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNNY opened at $20.02 on Monday. Sunnyside Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87.

About Sunnyside Bancorp

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc is as a bank holding company, which provides savings and loans services. It offers personal and business banking services; and mortgages. The company was founded on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

