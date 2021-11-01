Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells $838,687.50 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $838,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $852,943.96.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $830,156.25.

On Friday, September 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,924 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,173,764.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $453,408.15.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $192,390.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,441.12.

Shares of PTON opened at $91.44 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average of $105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.24.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

