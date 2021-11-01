Sunoco (SUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sunoco to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SUN opened at $40.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 434.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

