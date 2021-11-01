Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $3.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $186.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 138.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $77.10 and a one year high of $196.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.33.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.