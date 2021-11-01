Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Insider Acquires C$649,520.00 in Stock

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) insider Robert Jonathan Beutel purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$649,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,121,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,220,813.07.

Accord Financial stock opened at C$8.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$68.90 million and a P/E ratio of 9.09. Accord Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get Accord Financial alerts:

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.42 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.