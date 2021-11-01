Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of Benefitfocus worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at $155,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $10.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $365.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

