Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 331,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $39.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

