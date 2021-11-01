BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 538.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.99% of Celcuity worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Celcuity by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Celcuity by 66.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at $114,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Celcuity by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.51, a current ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90. Celcuity Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.73). Equities research analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CELC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celcuity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

