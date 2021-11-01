BlackRock Inc. Has $9.32 Million Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,359,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,119 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ICL Group by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,645 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,582,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ICL Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,003,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 227,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,198,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 174,147 shares in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $8.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

