JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 85.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,213,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 10,291.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 292,493 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 782.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 309,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 274,494 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,189,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,870,000. 55.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Shares of EWH stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.97. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.