Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hayward were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAYW. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $844,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hayward alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $23.19 on Monday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. Hayward’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

HAYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 16,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $391,274.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,683 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,394.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.