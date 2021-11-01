Legal & General Group Plc Makes New $50,000 Investment in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 509.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 140.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46,118 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

NASDAQ:FUV opened at $11.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.47. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.