Truist Increases Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $100.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.80.

NYSE R opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

