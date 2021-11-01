Legal & General Group Plc Acquires Shares of 2,441 Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 92,868.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,382 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $8,499,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,292,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $795,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

