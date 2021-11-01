Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $259.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $316.00 to $259.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $378.06.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $266.68 on Thursday. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.89 and its 200 day moving average is $312.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

