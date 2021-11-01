Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $259.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $316.00 to $259.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $378.06.
Shares of Biogen stock opened at $266.68 on Thursday. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.89 and its 200 day moving average is $312.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
