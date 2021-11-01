Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Raised to $121.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $102.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. Century Communities has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after purchasing an additional 129,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Century Communities by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after buying an additional 240,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 505.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after buying an additional 630,372 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Century Communities by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after buying an additional 110,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

