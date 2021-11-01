BlackRock Inc. Buys 154,208 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) by 242.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Greenwich LifeSciences worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $158.07.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

