Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) by 47.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOCT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 1,177.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of KOCT opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

