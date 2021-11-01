Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $499,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UMAY opened at $28.53 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.24.

