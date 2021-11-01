Maxim Group Increases North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$27.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective lifted by Maxim Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 143,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

