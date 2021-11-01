Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Shares of AZYO stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 112.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 64.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 175,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 68,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

