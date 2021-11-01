Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Sells $13,859,930.00 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $210.27 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $215.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.20 and a 200-day moving average of $189.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
Featured Article: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.