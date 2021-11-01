Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Sells $13,859,930.00 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $210.27 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $215.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.20 and a 200-day moving average of $189.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

