NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 542,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in NI were worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in NI by 2.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 688,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NI by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its position in NI by 4.9% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in NI by 10.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NODK stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.29. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.13%.

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

