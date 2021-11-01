Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $454,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,490 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.43% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth about $263,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $83.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.74. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $85.14.

