Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.17.

ICHR opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ichor by 571.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 236.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 372.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

