Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KDP. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

