Wedbush Comments on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $53.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.52. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,996,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

