Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Issued By Desjardins

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $30.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 97.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 147,876.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 139,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,088 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CAE by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CAE by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 197,960 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

