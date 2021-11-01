William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aspen Technology in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the technology company will earn $4.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.23. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

AZPN opened at $156.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.52. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,553 shares during the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $150,307,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 110.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,585,000 after purchasing an additional 445,641 shares during the last quarter.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.