Cormark Comments on MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04.

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $19.98 on Monday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 333.00 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MAG Silver by 16.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,416 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 32.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after buying an additional 770,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth about $37,579,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,624,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,935,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,670,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

