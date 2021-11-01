KeyCorp Weighs in on Pegasystems Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pegasystems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.20.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $118.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 89.3% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after buying an additional 528,008 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 30.8% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,534,000 after buying an additional 380,135 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 84.9% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,976,000 after buying an additional 373,342 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth approximately $51,621,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $38,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $303,648. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

